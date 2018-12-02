Robotics & AI forum held in Shanghai

Photo: VCG

The 2018 (4th Annual Session) Pujiang Robotics & AI Summit Forum (PRASF) was held in Shanghai on Friday. Around 300 industry insiders including experts, scholars, entrepreneurs and representatives from related institutions attended the forum.The forum was jointly organized by Shanghai Lin'gang Artificial Intelligence Lab (Slailab), COCOSPACE and Shanghai science, technology and finance industry cluster management committee to discuss the opportunities and challenges, and the development and future, of China's growing robotics and AI industry."Artificial intelligence is the fourth industrial revolution in human history after the information industry. In the wave of the information industry revolution, the internet not only effectively solves the problem of connectivity, but also retains a large amount of data and historical data," Zhang Kangli, director of COCOSPACE, said at the opening of the forum."The AI industry will be comprehensively upgraded in terms of comprehensive computing power, algorithm revolution and big data processing. It will change the world again, bringing great changes to our production and lifestyle," Zhang added.At the PRASF forum, a 2018 Research Report on Artificial Intelligence Industry Pattern and Innovation Practice was released by Slailab. The report included an overview and analysis of the AI industry, and analysis of future development trends of the industry.The report analyzed the potential market scale of AI in different industries including advertising, finance, public security, smart home, retail, transportation, medication and health, industry and education. The report predicted that the entire market scale of China's AI industry in 2020 will reach 180 billion yuan ($25.88 billion)."In the AI industry, China and the world are basically advancing in parallel, especially in the application field. We are even ahead of the world. There is no way to find similar cases in the globe that can be referred to. Thus, new applications of AI need the joint effort of AI industry practitioners, enterprises and individual customers," said Li Shengkai, deputy director of Slailab.During the forum, Mohamed Bouri, professor from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, gave a keynote speech on lower limb exoskeletons, developments and perspectives for machine learning strategies to improve control.According to Bouri, rehabilitation departments of hospitals can use exoskeleton robots to assist their patients in rehabilitation. But developers still need to learn from humans to make future robot designs more effective in machine learning.Zou Hao, visiting professor of Stanford University, chair professor of Tsinghua University and founder of Tsimage Medical, shared his perspectives on the applications of AI technology in the medication industry such as cancer screening with AI assisted diagnosis.Li Haonan from the AI department of Ant Financial shared in his keynote speech that the intelligentization of information services can help enterprises in data control, track the development process of enterprises and reduce the operational risks of enterprises.Chen Shikai, founder and CEO of SLAMTEC, shared his company's creation of a robotic autonomous positioning navigation system that meets the application requirements for different scenes.The forum also contained two discussions about robotics innovation and development and the industrial application and prospects of AI.The forum released the top 10 leading companies in the AI field in 2018, and also a list of top 30 innovation pioneers.Robots and AI technology related products were among the most popular exhibits during the first China International Import Expo held in November and showed the potential of the industry in the coming years.