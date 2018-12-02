Event hosts Chinese entrepreneur returnees

Overseas returned talents starting up business in China are calling for more supportive policies from the local governments, according to Shanghai Observer on Saturday.



Sun Yuhao and Jiang Chao, two overseas returned entrepreneurs made the remarks at an entrepreneurship conference held in Shanghai Saturday.



An AI company in Changning said that returned Chinese talents account for 40 percent of the total number of people in their firm. Talents are attracted by the supportive talent policies, renting subsidies and internship subsidies provided by local authorities.



Changning district government and Shanghai Overseas Returned Scholars Association also signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement to promote resource integration and further expand a platform for innovation and entrepreneurship in Shanghai.

