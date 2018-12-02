13 AIDS patients dictate stories for book

A book of stories about 13 HIV-infected patients and three local experts fighting against AIDS was published Saturday, which marks the 31th World AIDS Day, Xinmin Evening News reported. Profits from the book will be donated to Shanghai Youth AIDS Health Promotion Center.



Two authors, Bu Jiaqing from Shanghai Youth AIDS Health Promotion Center and Cai Yi from East China University of Science and Technology, collected the stories in 2017. They recorded their patients' perspectives through dictation in order to help the public know more about HIV-infected patients and related science and technology.



Established in 2008, Shanghai Youth AIDS Health Promotion Center focuses on providing education and services in sexual disease and HIV/AIDS treatment, reproductive health as well as helping patients embrace life.

