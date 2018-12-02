Argentina seeks to export more agriculture products to Chinese market amid trade tensions

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/2 19:13:39





Argentina is seeking to export more agricultural products to China, as progress has already been made after the two countries reached agreement on cherry exports, and are continuing negotiations on honey and pork exports, according to media reports on Sunday.The deals and negotiations come as Argentina, under its drive to become "the world's supermarket," is aiming to increase agricultural trade with China and boost cooperation in other sectors.The agreement on cherry exports was set to be on signed Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, according to the South China Morning Post, citing Luis Miguel Etchevehere, Argentina's agro-industry secretary.The deal would open the vast Chinese market to Argentina's growing cherry production. Argentina has doubled its cherry export volume over the past 10 years. In 2017, the South American country exported about 4,200 tons of cherries, mainly to Asian markets, according to a report in global fruit industry information provider Fresh Plaza in March.Etchevehere also said that Argentina is in talks with China over a potential deal to ship honey and pork to China.Argentina has become a main supplier of agricultural products for the Chinese market in recent months, particularly after agricultural products were targeted by tariffs imposed by China and the US on each other's products. Cherries and pork are among major US products that were targeted by Chinese retaliatory tariffs.Apart from agricultural products, China and Argentina are set to cooperate on a wide range of sectors from infrastructure projects to nuclear power plants, as bilateral trade and investment continue to rise. In 2017, trade between China and Argentina increased 12.1 percent to $13.81 billion, according to data from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce