Copter causes chicken stampede

A low-flying helicopter causes a chicken stampede in which 364 chickens are dead in Yulin, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Source: Pear Video

A South China poultry farmer has been rewarded compensation after noise from a low-flying helicopter caused a chicken stampede in which hundreds of his birds died.The farmer surnamed Chen in Yulin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was awarded 12,584 yuan ($1,809) from an airline company after the noisy copter flew above his coop on November 24.Chen called police after he saw the craft taking pictures while hovering near his chicken farm for about one minute. The loud noise was too much for the birds to bear."My chickens were terrified and started acting abnormally," said Chen.The result was a chicken stampede that killed 364 birds."In their panic, the birds packed up on each other until those on the bottom were crushed," a poultry expert told Pear Video.The airline company, which was not identified, was ordered to pay Chen 12,584 yuan ($1,809) for his losses following police mediation.Pear Video