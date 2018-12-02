Students from China's Shanghai, Tibet attend Future Engineer Competition

A pupil from Shanghai adjusts a ladder-climbing robot during the 15th Shanghai Future Engineer Competition in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 1, 2018. More than 1,600 students from Shanghai and Xigaze of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region took part in the competition, which opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Pupils from Shanghai check the structure of their beam during the 15th Shanghai Future Engineer Competition in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 1, 2018. More than 1,600 students from Shanghai and Xigaze of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region took part in the competition, which opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A pupil from Shanghai takes part in a robot contest during the 15th Shanghai Future Engineer Competition in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 1, 2018. More than 1,600 students from Shanghai and Xigaze of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region took part in the competition, which opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Pupils from Shanghai install their creative car-waiting pavilion during the 15th Shanghai Future Engineer Competition in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 1, 2018. More than 1,600 students from Shanghai and Xigaze of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region took part in the competition, which opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A pupil from Tibet Autonomous Region adjusts his robot during the 15th Shanghai Future Engineer Competition in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 1, 2018. More than 1,600 students from Shanghai and Xigaze of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region took part in the competition, which opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)