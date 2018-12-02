Developer hires topless models to help perk up sagging sales





A property developer in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region hires topless models to help sell apartments. Source: the Paper

A property developer in South China sparked discussions on social media after it hired topless models to help sell apartments on Friday.The viral video circulating online shows four women in Mardi Gras-like masks seated in a sales office for South Station City, a residential community in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.Each woman had a different floor plan painted on their backs, while their chests were obscured by a butterfly design."It was an advert to promote the apartments. The news had been spread across the city," an employee told The Paper.The stunt was perhaps designed to help lift lagging sales in Nanning, where the city's average property price increased only 0.3 percentage points between September and October, compared to 7.6 percent over the same time last year."It seems like it's getting harder to sell houses," "xishanbaishui" commented.The Paper