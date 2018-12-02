New generation to promote Laixi puppet show in E China's Shandong

Performer Jiang Xiaolong displays the "changing face" technique of the Laixi puppet show in Laixi County of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 1, 2018. Laixi puppet show is an intangible cultural heritage with a history of over 2,000 years. The new generation of inheritors are working to protect and promote the time-honored folk art. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

This file photo provided by the Laixi Puppeteer Group shows foreign visitors posing photos with puppets and performers in Laixi County of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, in May 2018.

Performers with the Laixi Puppeteer group pose for photos with an ancient puppet dating back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC to AD 8) in Laixi County of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 1, 2018.

Performer Jiang Xiaolong displays the "changing face" technique of the Laixi puppet show in Laixi County of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 1, 2018.

Performers with the Laixi Puppetry Group discuss about performing skills in Laixi County of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 1, 2018.

Performer Zhan Manman stages the Laixi puppet show in Laixi County of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 1, 2018.

Performer Zhan Manman stages the Laixi puppet show in Laixi County of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 1, 2018.

File photo taken in June 2018 shows a local boy posing for photos with a puppet and performer Zhan Manman after the Laixi Puppeteer Group finished staging the Laixi puppet show in New Zealand.

Performer Zhan Manman stages the Laixi puppet show in Laixi County of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 1, 2018.

Jiang Yutao(C), inheritor of Laixi Puppet show, teaches young performers in Laixi County of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 1, 2018.