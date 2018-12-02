Taxpayers pay 31.6 billion less thanks to new brackets

Chinese people found their tax liabilities on their October pay slips had dropped drastically after new tax brackets were adopted on October 1, according to the State Administration of Taxation (SAT).



The tax reduction amounts to 31.6 billion yuan ($4.54 billion) in total while more than 60 million people are now exempt from individual income tax, SAT statistics show.



Taxpayers in the manufacturing industry benefited the most after the minimum threshold for personal income tax was raised from 3,500 yuan to 5,000 yuan per month starting October.



Their aggregate tax payment dropped by 5.85 billion yuan, accounting for 19.3 percent of the total reduction for October payrolls. Employees in the equipment manufacturing sector posted an aggregate tax cut of 3.43 billion yuan - 58.7 percent of the total reduction for manufacturing employees.



Analysts said these changes conform to the objectives of the tax reform which are to facilitate social justice and increase the vitality of economy.





