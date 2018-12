China-Laos railroad

The first China-Laos Railway T-shaped concrete beam was successfully erected at the site of China Railway No.2 Engineering Group (CREC-2) in capital Vientiane on Sunday.



It marks that construction of the China-Laos railway has been transferred from substructure to superstructure and is a milestone in the project, CREC-2 said in a statement.



The line will link Vientiane with the Yuxi-Mohan Railway in Southwest China's Yunnan Province.