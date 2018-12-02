BAIC recalls 70,000 electric vehicles

Chinese automaker BAIC Motor Corp will recall about 70,000 electric vehicles due to brake booster flaws, according to the country's market regulator.



The recall, starting from Saturday, involves 69,358 electric cars manufactured between February 28, 2012 and May 8 this year, including the EV, EX, EU and EH models, the State Administration for Market Regulation said on its website.



Defective brake booster vacuum pumps in the electric cars might cause brake problems and pose safety hazards, the statement said.



The company will replace the defective brake booster vacuum pumps free of charge.

