A Shanghai resident uses the mobile app "Metro Daduhui," developed by Alibaba's payment platform Alipay, to pay for subway fares in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province. The app, which uses the world's first remote QR scanning technology, enables passengers in Shanghai, Ningbo and Zhejiang capital Hangzhou to ride the metro in any of the three cities, a sign of further regional connectivity in China's economic powerhouse Yangtze River Delta. Photo: IC