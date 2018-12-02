Industry upgrade ignites vocational training boom in Pearl River Delta

Long before graduation, the sixth class of students at the Dongguan Technician College in South China's Guangdong Province were snapped up by employers.



Students at the college are jointly trained by Technische Universitat Dresden, one of the largest technical universities in Germany.



"Whatever German students learn, ours do too. Students will be assessed by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry; the process is no different than that in Germany," said Liu Haiguang, president of the college.



Tim Leitschuh, CEO of Bock Furniture Products, said he is eager to hire these high-potential students after they graduate.



Last year, 116 graduates from the college's Sino-German class were hired before graduation and are on a basic monthly salary of 6,000 yuan ($860).



This is a far cry from the employment situation in the past for students in vocational education. The main reason is the transformation and upgrading of industries such as electronics.



Dongguan shipped 356 million smartphones last year, one in every five worldwide, creating great demand for highly skilled machine operators and programmers.



By 2025, the talent gap in fields such as robotics and next-generation information technology will be 14 million across China, according to a report released by the Chinese government.



The neighboring city of Shenzhen is home to 11,200 registered State-level high-technology companies including Huawei and Tencent.



Those companies are eager to hire talented young staff. To meet this growing demand, higher and vocational education in the Pearl River Delta has been developing rapidly.



The city plans to expand its number of higher education institutions to 20 by 2025.





