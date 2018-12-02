China looks forward to forming closer trade ties with India: experts

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/2 20:53:41

Nation looks forward to forming closer trade ties with India: experts





Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the



China's



China and India have been tapping the potential of cooperation more often this year since US trade protectionism damaged the global trade system, said Qian Feng, a research fellow with the National Strategy Institute of Tsinghua University.



"The two BRICS members have strong complementarity in trade and economic development and China is positively tackling its trade imbalance with India," Qian told the Global Times on Sunday.



On Wednesday, a protocol between China and India was signed, which formalizes the consensus reached by both sides on hygiene and inspection requirements for fish meal and fish oil to be exported from India to China. The agreement will enable India to commence exports of fish meal and fish oil to China, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



In March this year, the Chinese side sent a business delegation to India and signed import contracts worth about $2.4 billion. In June, the two countries signed an agreement on rice imports from India.



India's GDP growth fell to a three-year low of 7.1 percent in the second quarter due to drops in manufacturing, agriculture and mining, Xinhua reported on Friday.



"India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy and it has gained some experience from China's GDP growth," Qian said.





Newspaper headline: Nation looks forward to forming closer trade ties with India: experts



China and India need to boost bilateral trade and attach more importance to building up bilateral relations with one another amid the trade protectionism of the US, experts told the Global Times.Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Argentina on Friday that China would enhance imports of rice and sugar from India, and he spoke of the possibility of greater imports of soymeal and rapeseed as well, said a Reuters report on Saturday.China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that China was happy about the "constantly improving" investment environment in India, and it hoped to push for the resumption of Chinese dairy, apple and pear exports to the country, according to the report.China and India have been tapping the potential of cooperation more often this year since US trade protectionism damaged the global trade system, said Qian Feng, a research fellow with the National Strategy Institute of Tsinghua University."The two BRICS members have strong complementarity in trade and economic development and China is positively tackling its trade imbalance with India," Qian told the Global Times on Sunday.On Wednesday, a protocol between China and India was signed, which formalizes the consensus reached by both sides on hygiene and inspection requirements for fish meal and fish oil to be exported from India to China. The agreement will enable India to commence exports of fish meal and fish oil to China, the Xinhua News Agency reported.In March this year, the Chinese side sent a business delegation to India and signed import contracts worth about $2.4 billion. In June, the two countries signed an agreement on rice imports from India.India's GDP growth fell to a three-year low of 7.1 percent in the second quarter due to drops in manufacturing, agriculture and mining, Xinhua reported on Friday."India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy and it has gained some experience from China's GDP growth," Qian said.