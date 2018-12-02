Making headlines

Caixin manufacturing PMI



Chinese financial news outlet Caixin will release its closely watched China Manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for November on Monday.



China's factory activity improved slightly in October, with the Caixin China manufacturing PMI rising to 50.1 from 50 in September, according to Caixin.



A PMI reading above 50 suggests expansion, while a reading below that level points to contraction.

Forex reserves data



The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) is set to release figures for China's foreign exchange reserves for November on Friday.



In October, China's foreign exchange reserves fell by $33.93 billion from the previous month to $3.05 trillion, the lowest level in 18 months, according to the SAFE. The drop was the largest monthly decline since December 2016, Reuters reported.

Trade figures for Nov



The General Administration of Customs (GAC) will release China's foreign trade data on Saturday.



The world's largest trading country reported stronger than expected trade figures in October, with exports jumping 15.6 percent year-on-year and imports growing 21.4 percent year-on-year, according to the GAC.



In October, China reported a trade surplus of $34.02 billion.



