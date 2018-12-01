China stocks rally expected after Xi-Trump meeting

The agreement to cease hostilities in the trade war that came out of the weekend's meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump is positive to the markets and could trigger a rally that will send more investors into the stocks that have been most hurt by tariffs, said analysts.



China stocks rose on Friday in thin trading, amid caution ahead of the eagerly anticipated meeting on Saturday, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The two leaders agreed to pause the introduction of new tariffs for 90 days and speed up trade talks to reach a deal during this period.



The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.8 percent at 2,588.19, gaining 0.3 percent for the week. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.1 percent, climbing 0.9 percent for the week.



CSI300's financial sector sub-index was higher by close to 1 percent, the real estate index rose 0.9 percent and the healthcare sub-index was up 1.3 percent.



The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.9 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.3 percent.



The meeting came after China's manufacturing sector reported its weakest growth in two years on Friday.



With moderate domestic economic growth on one hand and a lingering tariff spat with the US on the other hand, Chinese fund managers have lowered their suggested equity allocations for the next three months, a Reuters poll found last week.



About 13.93 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange. The volume in the previous trading session was 15.72 billion.



Certain sectors are ticking up after declining for much of the year, such as securities companies, the CSI300 sub-index of which gained 1.6 percent on Friday.



The agricultural sector also made gains on Friday for reasons unrelated to the Trump-Xi meeting. China is considering buying pork for its State reserves to support struggling farmers whose livestock is affected by the African swine fever epidemic. The CSI 300 sub-index for the sector was up 1.4 percent.





