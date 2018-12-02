Beijing hosts charity run

Medals of the race Photo: Courtesy of the organizers

A charity run was held in Beijing on Saturday to raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic, as December 1 marks World AIDS Day.More than 700 people joined the race, including China's taekwondo world champion Zong Zhaojuan, figure skating star Wang Xuehan and CCTV anchor Bai Yansong, at Beihang University in Beijing.The number of people in China affected by AIDS, caused by the spread of HIV, has reached 820,000 as of June 2018, with the rise among young people the biggest concern.