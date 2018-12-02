China’s starlet Wang enjoys difference after major award

Former member of the Chinese women's national football team Sun Wen and Wang Shuang, who recently joined PSG women's team, appear at the training site. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Chinese female soccer star Wang ­Shuang said she felt "a bit different" as she returned to the French league on ­Saturday with her Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Player of the Year award.Wang, the fourth Chinese female soccer player to win the award, came off the bench in the second half in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 home victory over Soyaux-Charente, extending the team's unbeaten streak to 12 matches since the start of the campaign."There is indeed a bit of a difference," Wang said."I feel more confident and can better display my skills on the pitch now. The award has just arrived at the right time for me."Wang was part of the ­Chinese team that came third in the AFC Women's Asian Cup and took the silver medal in the Asian Games.The 23-year-old thought that as a young team, PSG are prone to problems of consistency."We broke the deadlock in the second half in these two matches. I feel that it requires some veterans in our team to play a bigger role in motivating young players," she said.For Wang, her form has been improving, which gives her every reason to feel happy.PSG will visit Paris FC for a derby on Sunday.Wang scored a stunner in the two sides' last meeting back in September.