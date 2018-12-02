Chinese mourn elder Bush’s death

George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush pose for a picture at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing in 1974. Bush was then the head of the US Liaison Office in Beijing. Photo: IC

The Chinese public mourned the loss of former US president George H.W. Bush on Sunday, whom they consider an "old friend of the Chinese people."The 41st US president died Friday night in Houston at the age of 94, the Xinhua News Agency reported.President Xi Jinping expressed heartfelt condolences over Bush's death and sincere sympathy to all members of his family.Xi said in the message that Bush was an old friend of the Chinese people who had witnessed and promoted the historic development of China-US relations over the past 40 years, Xinhua reported.Yuan Zheng, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' (CASS) Institute of American Studies, told the Global Times that Bush can be viewed as an "old friend of the Chinese people." Of all US presidents, Bush was one of the friendliest ones to China.Bush served as head of the US Liaison Office in China between 1974 and 1975, when he was dubbed as the "bicycle ambassador" because of his fascination with shuttling back and forth on the streets of Beijing by bicycle with his wife.The US liaison office was the predecessor of the embassy, which existed from 1973 until 1979, the year when the US established diplomatic relations with China.The Bush couple recalled when they visited the Consulate-general of China in Houston in 2016 that their time in Beijing was "the happiest moment" of their life, Xinhua reported.Bush also attended the opening ceremony of Beijing Olympic Games in 2008 and watched several games on the stadium cheering US athletes, where he told the media that China was an important "friend" and "supporter" of the US, CNN reported.The hashtag "#Bush passed away" on Sina Weibo had been viewed more than 210 million times and received more than 60,000 comments as of press time.It is not surprising to see the positive tone of articles published by Chinese media to commemorate the former US president's death, mostly hailing his special relations with China, experts said.People's Daily online published an article, "Former US president Bush dies at 94, had great affection for China," on Saturday. "Bush, the most loyal person to the Republican Party and Beijing Roast Duck, gone," the headline of news site Yicai.com said on Saturday.Bush had played a significant role in preventing China-US relations from deteriorating in the late 1980s and early 1990s, especially when the US Congress had intended to take measures against China, Yuan noted.Echoing Yuan, Liu Weidong, another CASS research fellow said that most Chinese people might not know Bush well, but in terms of China-US relations the positive role he played as US president cannot be forgotten.In November 1966, Bush ran for Congress and won. In 1988, he was elected US president after Ronald Reagan. Bush paid an official visit to China after his inauguration in February 1989, the soonest any US president has visited China since taking office.Analysts said that the Trump administration can try to solve the conflict as Bush did it by seeking a positive communication mechanism.