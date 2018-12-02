Chinese snooker duo banned for match-fixing

Chinese snooker players Yu Delu and Cao Yupeng have been handed lengthy bans after being found guilty of match-fixing, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said on its website on Saturday.



Yu was banned for 10 years and nine months for manipulating the outcome of five matches over a 2-1/2 year period in what the WPBSA described as "deliberate and premeditated corruption to secure substantial financial gain."



Yu, who was ranked world No. 43 when the charges were made in May, will serve the longest suspension in snooker since England's Stephen Lee was banned for 12 years in 2013.



Cao, the world No.38, also pleaded guilty to fixing three matches and was banned for six years, with 3.5 years of the sentence suspended.

