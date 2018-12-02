Transfusions clear of HIV: National Health Commission

An Indonesian student holds a red ribbon as part of an awareness event on the occasion of World AIDS Day in Medan, North Sumatra province, on Sunday. World AIDS Day has been observed since 1988 to raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic. Photo: AFP

China has basically blocked transmission of HIV by blood transfusion, the State health authority announced on Saturday.The National Health Commission said on World AIDS Day that through an increased budget and constant work on improving prevention and control of AIDS, China has realized detection of HIV's nucleic acid in all clinical blood in the country.The health authority said it had achieved a basic block on the virus via transfusion or blood products, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday.HIV infection by drug injection declined 44.5 percent in 2017 when compared with 2012, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Mother-to-child transmission fell from 7.1 percent to 4.9 percent in the same period, Xinhua said.Sexual transmission remains the primary channel for HIV infection in China, Fan Xuegong, a Changsha-based professor of epidemiology, told the Global Times on Sunday."The biggest challenge in prevention and treatment of AIDS is to reduce the number of new infections," Fan said. "A majority of HIV cases are infected during high-risk sexual behavior, which is difficult to supervise and control."Wu Zunyou, chief expert of epidemiology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told CCTV that over the past 20 years, it took on average six years to detect a HIV-positive person."Meanwhile, those who are unaware of their living with HIV are likely to transmit the virus to others," he said. "The epidemic could be effectively curbed if we reached almost all of the people living with HIV."An estimated 80,000 people are found HIV positive annually, CCTV reported.More than 3,000 are college students, 81.8 percent infected through same sex sexual activities, the Beijing Morning Post reported.Popularization of AIDS-related knowledge should be further promoted to help people, especially young people, learn to protect themselves and avoid high-risk sexual behavior, Fan noted.Hospitals in China conducted 200 million HIV antibody tests last year, CCTV data showed, double the 2012 figure.Some 610,000 of HIV sufferers, or 80.4 percent, received treatment in 2017, Xinhua said, and 90 percent who received treatment have had the virus suppressed.Zheng Xiaomin, a doctor at Fujian Provincial Hospital who treated the first known China AIDS patient in 1987, told the China News Service that "now people know more about AIDS and are not as panicky as they were many years ago."