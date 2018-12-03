Iran dismisses US charges of violating UNSC resolution as "ridiculous"

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Sunday dismissed the US charges that Iran's ballistic missile tests have violated the UN Security Council resolution (UNSCR) 2231 as "ridiculous."



"Iran's missile program has a defensive nature and is designed based on the needs of the country," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by the ministry's website.



"No resolution at the UN Security Council has banned Iran's missile program or missile tests," Qasemi added.



A day earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran's test of "a medium range ballistic missile that's capable of carrying multiple warheads ... violates UNSCR 2231."



"We condemn these activities and call upon Iran to cease immediately all activities relating to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons," Pompeo added.



The remarks by Pompeo is "ridiculous since the United States refers to a resolution which not only has it violated by unilateral and illegal withdrawal, but by encouraging others to violate it, or even threatening them with punishment" in case they remain committed to it, Qasemi said.



UNSCR 2231 endorsed the 2015 international agreement on Iran's nuclear program, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



However, US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in May and has reimposed all sanctions against the Islamic republic which were lifted under the deal.

