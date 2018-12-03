UN mission chief confirms better security situations in Sudan's Darfur





The United Nations African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) Joint Special Representative Jeremiah Mamabolo speaks at a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan, Dec. 2, 2018. Jeremiah Mamabolo on Sunday acknowledged improvement of security situations in Sudan's Darfur, but warned about fresh waves of displacement in the region.(Xinhua/Mohamed Khidir)

The United Nations African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) Joint Special Representative Jeremiah Mamabolo on Sunday acknowledged improvement of security situations in Sudan's Darfur, but warned about fresh waves of displacement in the region."Given the improved security in most parts of Darfur, civilians are reportedly returning gradually to their homes after years of displacement," Mamabolo said at a press conference in Khartoum."However, Darfur still witnesses fresh waves of displacement, especially in Jebel Marra where intermittent hostilities between non-state armed groups and regular forces continue to directly affect civilians in the area," he added.Meanwhile, Mamabolo urged the holdout movements to join the peace process."I would like to, once again, call on all the holdout movements ... to come to the negotiations table and join the immense efforts exerted by the international community and all the parties to achieve peace in Darfur," he said.Mamabolo added that UNAMID continues its drawdown, which entails the reconfiguration of its operations on the ground as mandated by UN Security Council Resolution 2429.In early 2008, the UNAMID was deployed in Darfur, a region that has been witnessing military clashes between the Sudanese army and the rebels since 2003, which left 300,000 people dead and displaced around 2.5 million others, according to UN statistics.