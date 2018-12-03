HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Sino-US agreement an important step forward
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/3 10:41:09
The US needs to maintain a large volume of imports to sustain its economy. China's strategy of deepening reform and opening-up requires it to lower the market threshold and protect intellectual property rights. The needs of the two sides do not stand in each other's way and a trade war is not a viable option
