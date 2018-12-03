UAE celebrates 47th National Day in Dubai





Photo taken on Dec. 2, 2018 shows the light show on Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrated its 47th National Day on Sunday. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled)

Fireworks are displayed at Dubai Festival City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 2, 2018. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrated its 47th National Day on Sunday. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled)

Photo taken on Dec. 2, 2018 shows the light show on Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrated its 47th National Day on Sunday. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled)

Fireworks are displayed at Dubai Festival City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 2, 2018. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrated its 47th National Day on Sunday. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled)