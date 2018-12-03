Snow makes China's Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot more attractive





A visitor pulls a camel at the snow-covered Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 2, 2018. Snow has fallen on the scenic spot and made it more attractive. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoliang)

