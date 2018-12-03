Iran launches homemade destroyer in southern port city





Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei (R 2) attends the launch ceremony of Iran's first indigenous destroyer Jamaran at the port of Iran's southern city of Abbas, on Feb. 19, 2010. (Reuters file photo)

The Iranian Navy launched on Saturday a domestically-built destroyer in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Press TV reported.The construction of destroyer "is the result of daring and creative design relying on the local technical knowledge" of the Iranian experts, said Iranian Navy Commander Rear-Admiral Alireza Sheikhi.The military vessel, named Sahand, has radar-evading stealth properties and can embark on voyages for five months without resupply, according to the report.It has a flight deck for helicopters, torpedo launchers, anti-aircraft and anti-ship guns.The destroyer also has surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, possessing electronic warfare capabilities.According to Rear-Admiral Touraj Hassani Moqaddam, Iran's deputy navy commander, the new destroyer fits for ocean missions and it will set off for South America with two other warships and special helicopters in the near future.The Sahand is the third frigates built by Iran after the Jamaran and the Damavand, but its enhanced operational capabilities and size make it twice stronger in terms of offensive and defensive features, according to the report.