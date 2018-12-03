Mainland stocks soar following China-US truce to raise tariffs

Chinese mainland stocks shot up across the board Monday morning, as investors rushed to the market boosted by the truce to the two countries' months-long tariffs war.
By 10:17 am Monday morning, the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 2.74 percent to 2,659.02 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index rose by 3.4 percent to 7943.04 points.
The Shanghai market opened 2.28 percent higher, and the Shenzhen market opened at 7,901.83 points, up by 2.86 percent.
Telecommunications, steel and major financial stocks led the strong rally on the two bourses.
Mainland markets rose following the US and China's announcement of a cease-fire to defuse their trade tensions after the two countries' presidents met on the sideline of the G20
summit in Argentina on Saturday local time.
China's Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said on Sunday that the US will temporarily leave tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods at 10 percent, instead of raising the tariffs to 25 percent on January 1, which Trump administration had threatened before the G20 summit meeting.
Yang Delong, chief economist at the Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Co, told the Global Times that the outcome of the US-China summit comes as a relief to global investors. It will markedly shore up investors' confidence in the global economic growth, and prop up the health of the world's two largest economies - China and the US.