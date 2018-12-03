Possibility for DPRK leader's visit to Seoul left open: Moon
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/3 14:02:40
Photo: Xinhua
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said that a possibility for the visit by Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), to Seoul was left open, local media reported Monday.
Moon made the remarks during a press conference with local reporters on a flight to New Zealand for his state visit after participating in the Group of 20 summit in Argentina.
Moon noted that whether Kim would make a reciprocal visit to Seoul within this year depended on his determination.
During the Pyongyang summit in September, Kim promised to visit Seoul at an early date in return for Moon's trip to Pyongyang.
If Kim travels to Seoul, he would become the first DPRK leader visiting South Korea since the Korean Peninsula was divided with an armistice agreement that ended the 1950-1953 Korean War.
Moon said the DPRK leader's visit to Seoul itself will have a significant meaning as it sends to the world his messages of peace and willingness to denuclearize the peninsula and improve inter-Korean relations.