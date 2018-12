Annual Vancouver Santa Claus Parade held in Canada

A dog is decorated with a reindeer horn during the annual Santa Claus Parade in Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 2, 2018. The annual Vancouver Santa Claus Parade, featuring about 50 marching groups with over 2,500 participants, attracted nearly 300,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A carriage attends the annual Santa Claus Parade in Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 2, 2018. The annual Vancouver Santa Claus Parade, featuring about 50 marching groups with over 2,500 participants, attracted nearly 300,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A girl watches the parade on the street during the annual Santa Claus Parade in Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 2, 2018. The annual Vancouver Santa Claus Parade, featuring about 50 marching groups with over 2,500 participants, attracted nearly 300,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Children watch the parade on the street during the annual Santa Claus Parade in Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 2, 2018. The annual Vancouver Santa Claus Parade, featuring about 50 marching groups with over 2,500 participants, attracted nearly 300,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)