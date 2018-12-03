Scenery of Baise in China's Guangxi





Aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2018 shows flower farms in Nawen Village, Debao County in Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Covering an area of around 36,300 square kilometers and holding a population of more than 4.1 million, Baise is a major base for fruits and vegetables, also one of China's most important producers of aluminum.(Xinhua/Li Xin)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2018 shows the view of Quyang Lake in Jingxi city of Baise in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Covering an area of around 36,300 square kilometers and holding a population of more than 4.1 million, Baise is a major base for fruits and vegetables, also one of China's most important producers of aluminum. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2018 shows the view of Quyang Lake in Jingxi city of Baise in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Covering an area of around 36,300 square kilometers and holding a population of more than 4.1 million, Baise is a major base for fruits and vegetables, also one of China's most important producers of aluminum. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the view of Jiefang Road with time-honored architecture in Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Covering an area of around 36,300 square kilometers and holding a population of more than 4.1 million, Baise is a major base for fruits and vegetables, also one of China's most important producers of aluminum. (Xinhua/Li Xin)