S.Koreans' life expectancy rises in 2017: gov't data

South Koreans were expected to live longer than 85 years as of 2017, government data showed Monday.



The life expectancy among South Koreans aged 60 in 2017 was 85.1 years, up 2.7 years from 10 years ago, according to Statistics Korea.



South Korean men's life expectancy averaged 82.8 years as of 2017, up 2.8 years from 10 years earlier. The women's life expectancy increased 2.7 years to 87.4 years.



The increased life expectancy was attributable to regular medical checkups and proper treatment.



Life expectancy at birth averaged 82.7 years in 2017, surging from 62.3 years in 1970. Male and female babies were expected to live 79.7 years and 85.7 years, respectively.



Life expectancies for baby boys and girls were 1.7 years and 2.4 years longer than the averages of the Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD).

