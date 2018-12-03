ChiNext Index closes higher at midday Monday

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, went up 3.81 percent to 1,379.97 points in the morning session Monday.



The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and the Shenzhen SME (small- and medium-sized enterprises) Board Index, are major indices reflecting the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.



The ChiNext Board, which started trading on Oct. 30, 2009, mainly lists high-tech companies and those with high growth potential.

