Russia ready to resume dialogue with US: FM

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/3 15:31:01





Bolton contacted Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov and confirmed that the two countries would like to resume and normalize dialogue, Lavrov told state TV channel Rossiya-1 on the sidelines of the



"We are ready for this, as soon as our colleagues are ready for this," Lavrov said, according to a transcript published by his ministry.



On Thursday, US President Donald Trump called off a previously scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit, citing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine confrontation surrounding the Sea of Azov.



Russia expressed disappointment at Washington's decision, saying the move was a result of U.S. internal politics and lack of an agenda.



Moscow and Washington were in contact after Trump called off the meeting, but the two leaders are unlikely to hold talks in the near future, the Kremlin said Saturday.



Ushakov said it is possible for Putin and Trump to hold a meeting before the next G20 summit in 2019. Russia is ready to resume dialogue with the United States under an offer from US National Security Adviser John Bolton as soon as Washington is ready for that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday.Bolton contacted Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov and confirmed that the two countries would like to resume and normalize dialogue, Lavrov told state TV channel Rossiya-1 on the sidelines of the G20 (Group of 20) summit."We are ready for this, as soon as our colleagues are ready for this," Lavrov said, according to a transcript published by his ministry.On Thursday, US President Donald Trump called off a previously scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit, citing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine confrontation surrounding the Sea of Azov.Russia expressed disappointment at Washington's decision, saying the move was a result of U.S. internal politics and lack of an agenda.Moscow and Washington were in contact after Trump called off the meeting, but the two leaders are unlikely to hold talks in the near future, the Kremlin said Saturday.Ushakov said it is possible for Putin and Trump to hold a meeting before the next G20 summit in 2019.

