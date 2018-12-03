China has unveiled its first Constitution Week publicity campaign in the northern city of Hohhot, capital of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Guangming Daily reported Monday.
At the launch ceremony, both the Chinese and Mongolian versions of the Constitution were handed out to representatives of farmers, herdsmen, community residents and students.
The campaign was jointly launched by the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Ministry of Justice
and the national office for law popularization.
Leading officials and public servants should take the lead in learning, observing, upholding and being allegiant to the Constitution, and better employ the rule-of-law thinking and approaches to solve problems, said a circular issued by the three departments last week.
It called for extensive Constitution education for Chinese youth and improved Constitution publicity for the whole society, including enterprises, rural areas, government organs, communities and cyberspace, in a manner welcomed by the public.
Constitution Week is part of a month-long publicity campaign for this year's Constitution Day, which falls on Dec. 4.
China's current Constitution was adopted on Dec. 4, 1982.