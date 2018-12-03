learning Chinese

Chat attack

thread through



穿梭



(chuān suō)

A: Oh! Why are you covered head to toe in dirt today?



哎,你怎么今天身上都是土啊？



(āi,nǐ zěn me jīn tiān shēnshànɡ dōu shì tǔ a? )

B: I got up late today. There were a lot of people on the subway during morning rush hour, so I had to thread my way through the spaces between people. I moved fast and managed to quickly get on the subway.



今天起晚了,早高峰地铁人很多,我就在人群的缝隙中穿梭,很快就坐上地铁。



(jīntiān qǐ wǎn le, zǎo ɡāofēnɡ dìtiě rén hěnduō, wǒjiù zài rénqún de fènɡxì zhōnɡ chuānsuō, hěnkuài jiù zuò shànɡ dìtiě.)

A: That's amazing.



挺厉害的啊！



(tǐnɡ lì hài de a!)

B: Yeah, but after I got out of the subway station, I took a public bike and had to thread my way through traffic. This time though, I ended up losing my balance and fell off.



唉,别提了,等出了地铁口,我换了共享单车,还想在车流中穿梭,结果方向没掌握,摔倒了。



(ài, bié tí le, děnɡ chū le dìtiě kǒu, wǒ huàn le ɡònɡxiǎnɡ dānchē, hái xiǎnɡ zài chēliú zhōnɡ chuān suō, jiéɡuǒ fānɡxiànɡ méi zhǎnɡwò, shuāi dǎo le.)





