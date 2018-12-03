Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"It was not until I received the text message from the bank that I realized my daughter had lent money out."So said Li Tao (pseudonym), a man from Qingshen, Sichuan Province, who used cleverness to get his stolen money back. A few days ago Li's daughter had a boyfriend named Huang Feng (pseudonym), who claimed to come from a wealthy family. Huang later asked Li's daughter to transfer 80,000 yuan ($11,548) from Li's bank account to him and left Qingshen. Realizing that his daughter might have been cheated, Li fooled Huang into thinking Li had a big business project and wanted Huang to come back to help. Thinking he might get even more money, Huang returned and later was caught by the police. After investigation, the police found out that Huang was not employed and had been earning money by cheating people by disguising himself as a rich man. (Source: Chengdu Business Daily)