Cops seemingly helpless as dancing grannies take over hotel lobby

A group of dancing grannies occupies a local hotel lobby for dancing in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province. Source: Knews

A group of dancing grannies squared off against police in East China after they occupied a local hotel lobby with their routines.While hotel staff accused the group of trespassing, the women argued it was too smoggy outside to dance during what was a 40-minute fiasco, Pear Video reported.Surveillance video shows about a dozen or so retirees gathering in the marble-floored hotel lobby in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province.Feckless security guards stand and watch as the group dance choreographed routines to music, video shows.Nanjing police were not much more effective in rounding up the raucous ladies."We were just borrowing it for a couple of days because of the smog outside," one of the women told officers, bodycam footage shows."[They] tell us to exercise inside when it's smoggy, so that's what we're doing," another woman said. "We won't come here when the haze clears, so don't worry about it."Officers told the group they would not be allowed back without permission from the hotel."They believed they were entitled to the space since the hotel was located in their community," said Nanjing police officer Li Enxi.In recent years, dancing retirees occupying public spaces has been a point of friction in many cities across China. The groups usually made up of middle-aged and old women meet in square and parks to dance to music at high volume. It's seen as a form of exercise.In this case, the ladies were let off with a warning, but officers warned they could face charges if they tried it again. "They were accused of disturbing public order. If the circumstances are serious, they could be fined and even face administration detention," Li said.Pear Video