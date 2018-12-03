Police bust first noisy motorcyclist in Shanghai

A motorcyclist surnamed Jiang was fined 700 yuan ($100.63) on Sunday afternoon for illegally modifying his motorcycle and breaking new regulations against vehicular noise, according to Shanghai Fabu, the official social media account of the municipal government.



A resident along Xujiahui Road reported to police that there was a loud motorcycle driving around at 5 am on Saturday. According to investigations, Jiang's illegally modified motorcycle reached 117 decibels. Its license plate was also forged.



The police are investigating whether Jiang has broken any other laws, such as running red lights or carrying passengers not wearing a helmet.



According to the new regulations, since December 1 all passenger vehicles with fewer than nine seats are restricted to a maximum noise level of 80 decibels. Motorcycles over 80 decibels are banned from all roads between 9 pm to 7 am every day. Authorities encourage residents to report all illegal driving behavior on the Shanghai Jiaojing app.

