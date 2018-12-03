Star ratings for ayi to determine payment

The Shanghai Home Service Industry Association launched a new star-rating assessment platform for local housekeepers (ayi), Laodong Daily reported Monday. The star level of an ayi will now determine their payment. An official payment standard is expected to be released on December 20.



The star-rating is divided into three categories including baby care, seniors and patient care as well as comprehensive housekeeping services. The ratings range from one to five stars. Housekeepers who work in Shanghai for over one year can apply for a rating.



The association along with private housekeeping companies will take part in the assessment. The results will be released on an official website. Over 270 ayi have thus far been rated, and 100 more will be rated on December 9.

