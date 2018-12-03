Uni bans off-campus drinking

Xi'an Fanyi University in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province announces on Friday that students are banned from drinking on or off campus. Photo:IC

A university in Northwest China has stirred controversy on social media for attempting to ban its students and teachers from consuming alcohol.Xi'an Fanyi University in Shaanxi Province announced on Friday that students would face punishment if found to have been drinking, on or off campus as part of a trial regulation.School employees stationed at the school's gate will be on the lookout for students returning to campus that appear to have been drinking.The ban extends to teachers, who face administrative punishment if caught, according to the regulation.Students of the university told Pear Video that they supported the decision. "We understand the school's decision. Drinking too much is harmful," a student said.Sina Weibo users were split on the ban. "Drinking needs to be controlled. If students drink too much at school, they may make trouble in their dorms," "nanfengsa" wrote."The school regulates everything these adult students do and then complains they are like giant babies," "Icey_WHY" commented.Pear Video