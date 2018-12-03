Why are Chinese still so tolerant of domestic violence?

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

The case of 27-year-old Chinese male celebrity Jiang Jinfu physically assaulting his Japanese girlfriend became the most discussed issue on social media recently. What attracted my attention, however, was not the tragic photos of her bruises, but the mind-boggling comments of some Chinese netizens and some celebrities who are supporting Jiang.Though some netizens criticized Jiang's behavior, others' comments show that many Chinese still have a rather tolerant attitude toward domestic violence. For instance, after Jiang confessed to physically assaulting the woman, many bloggers on Weibo praised his courage for admitting it."I guess Jiang is the first male Chinese celebrity that admitted family violence publicly. Since he had realized his mistake, we should forgive him," one netizen, maybe a fan, commented. Others blamed the girl for provoking Jiang. "This Japanese girl must have fooled his love and money, and this is why he assaulted her. Jiang was just too impulsive," another said.After Jiang was detained by Japanese police and threatened with a jail sentence, a number of Chinese netizens sympathized with him. "I want to know the truth and details. I think the case of the Japanese girl is not simple," one blogger wrote, suggesting Jiang was framed. Some major Chinese celebrities even posted on Weibo to express their sympathy for Jiang, as they feel he is innocent and not the type of man to physically abuse his girlfriend.Such comments make me feel very confused. It is obvious that Jiang physically beat this woman; otherwise, why would he turn himself in? So why is everyone being so merciful toward him? This was a crime, not a mistake. And where is sympathy for the woman?Many Chinese don't take domestic violence seriously; they tend to think physical disputes between a couple are common. For example, after Jiang wrote a public apology on Weibo, some bloggers had the gall to say it was unnecessary for him to, as fighting with one's partner is a personal thing.Also, many Chinese tend to perceive violence as a family matter that should be solved within a family rather than by the police or the court of public opinion. One of my friends who works as a police officer in Shanghai told me that if someone calls them to report domestic violence, the first reaction of most policemen is to suggest meditation rather than immediately offering help to the victim and separating him or her from the perpetrator.A blogger I follow wrote that her grandfather had been physically abusing her grandmother and their children for decades every time after getting drunk, but nobody dared to report him to police. They were concerned it would ruin his reputation and cause the family to lose face with their friends and neighbors.Most importantly, China's first-ever domestic violence law was not enacted until 2016, and even today few perpetrators face any legal punishments here. A good example is Li Yang, a famous Chinese educator and English language instructor, whose foreign wife exposed his physical assaults in 2011.Despite some social condemnation, Li continued to run his successful business and deliver paid public speeches nationwide. He even told his students that he didn't feel any shame for what he did to his wife, as it is a common thing within a family."Do you fight with your siblings? Do your parents fight? We all have fights within our family. So why doesn't media report the fights in your family? Because you are not famous," Li said, according to news.ifeng.com in 2018.The disturbing case of Jiang Jinfu shows that, in China, domestic violence is still tolerated and accepted as perfectly normal. But as China marches forward as a more civilized, modern and legal society, I hope family violence will be taken more seriously, with strict punishments imposed on all perpetrators regardless of gender.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.