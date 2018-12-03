Mom goes from tutoring daughter to full-fledged teacher

A young mother in East China has earned some well-deserved attention on social media recently for getting her teacher's certificate after years of some special training - helping her daughter with her homework.



Li Jianghua, a member of the writer's association in Zhenjiang and Danyang, Zhejiang Province, had been helping her primary school-aged daughter with assignments for years.



But as her child advanced through school and assignments became tougher, Li decided it was time to step up her game.



"I had registered to become a teacher without really thinking about it too much as a way to let off a little pressure of tutoring my daughter," said Li.



After two years of coursework and a lot of tutoring, Li finally earned her official primary education teaching certificate on November 16.



Though it's not reported whether Li plans to become a full-time teacher, she's still proudly posted pictures of the certificate in a WeChat post that has since gone viral.



"So, am I an inspirational mother?" Li wrote.



The Paper





