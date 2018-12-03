'Imperial café' opens in Beijing's Forbidden City

A new café opens at the Palace Museum in Beijing on Saturday. Source:Pear Video

A new café opened at Beijing's Palace Museum on Saturday.Located outside the museum's Shenwu Gate, Café By the Forbidden City takes décor cues from the famed museum, with replicas of art and antique furniture featured throughout.The café also provides drinks and desserts with imperial names such as "Emperor Kangxi's Favorite Chocolate.""Compared with the coffee I usually drink, this was an interesting experience for me," a visitor told Pear Video.This is not the first café to open shop in the Palace Museum. In 2000, Starbucks famously brought the brand to the Forbidden City to much controversy.The chain finally pulled out in 2007 following a campaign sparked by former China Central Television host Rui Chenggang, who criticized Starbucks' presence in the museum and the commercialization of what was a Chinese cultural symbol.Pear Video