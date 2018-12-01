November factory activity ticks up: Caixin PMI

China's factory activity grew slightly in November, a private survey showed, underscoring the resilience of the Chinese economy amid a trade war with the US.



The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for November, released on Monday, ticked up to 50.2 from 50.1 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 50.0, the level that separates expansion from contraction.



Exports have held up so far, but the lingering threat of higher US tariffs next year amid a trade war with the US, China's No.1 trade partner, remained a drag on Chinese manufacturing.



"Sentiment among exporters may improve during the next couple of months thanks to the tariff ceasefire agreed to by China and the US," Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note. "This may help buoy the PMIs temporarily."

