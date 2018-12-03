Dispute-solving mechanisms

A guideline released by China's securities watchdog and its top court over the weekend calls for legal methods to resolve securities and futures disputes in a just and efficient way.



The guideline from the Supreme People's Court and the China Securities Regulatory Commission aims to protect the legitimate interests of investors and promote healthy development of the capital market.



Contract and tort liability disputes resulting from investment in securities, futures and funds between natural persons, legal persons and unincorporated organizations are all included within the mediation scope.

