Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

The family sailing race series ended its last stop in Sanya in South China's Hainan Province on Saturday, as it heads to the final set in the middle of December.The series kicked off in September in Tianjin, and then moved to Tianjin, Northeast China's Jinzhou, Central China's Jiujiang and Wuhan before the last stop in Sanya. The final will be held in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province.

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

The series is the first sailing event under the Chinese Yachting Association (CYA) for families, as the governing body aims to promote grassroot sailing.