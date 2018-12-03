HKU, Harvard sign MoU to build laboratory for precision medicine instrumentation

The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) and the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Science (Harvard SEAS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Hong Kong on Sunday to set up a laboratory for instrumentation for precision medicine.



Both sides aim to build a laboratory focusing on instrumentation for microfluidic-based diagnostics, drug delivery and sensor development.



"The HKSAR government is committed to attracting world-leading research institutions to conduct collaborative research," a press release from HKU quoted Carrie Lam, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), as saying at the signing ceremony.



"The signing of the MoU between the HKU Faculty of Engineering and Harvard SEAS, which signifies enhanced collaboration and cross-fertilization in the research area of precision medicine in Hong Kong, is a very significant step in this endeavor," she said.



Precision medicine is an emerging field of research by scientists. Innovation and technological development in the area will open up a new paradigm in healthcare leading to the customization of healthcare, with medical decisions, treatments, practices, or products being tailored to individuals.



"The collaboration will enable the talented engineers and scientists in both universities to create significant innovative instrumentations for precision medicine, and will facilitate the design of devices and treatments that will impact health care across the world," Executive Dean for Education and Research at Harvard SEAS Fawwaz Habbal said.



In the coming months, the two sides intend to submit a proposal to the HKSAR government to establish a research laboratory in the Hong Kong Science Park.





