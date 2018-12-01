50 students exchanged annually between Iran, other countries

Iran's Secretary of National Committee of International Association for the Exchange of Students for Technical Experience (IAESTE) said 50-60 students are annually being exchanged between Iran and foreign countries.



At a meeting of the Council of Tarbiat Modares University regarding this committee, Mohammad Shokrizadeh said, 'International Association for the Exchange of Students for Technical Experience (IAESTE) is an international non-governmental organization formed from 1969 by five European countries and has exchanged students in Europe and then worldwide.'



He added that Iran had become a member of the organization since 1968 and that Iran's membership was aborted, and was re -elected to the committee in 2002.



'The committee will cover students in undergraduate, master and doctoral degrees, and the age of students was 19-33,' the committee's Scientific Secretary Hossein Eftekhar said. 'The courses will be held in the period from 6 weeks to one year because of its apprenticeship nature in graduate education courses, especially master's degree.'

