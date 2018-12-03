One man’s dream of a delivery station on the Pamir Plateau lives

An express van loaded with online shopping goods drives along the 314 National Road which goes from Kashgar to Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County in Xinjiang. Photo: Xinhua

Li Yue talks to a customer on the phone on his way to make a delivery. Photo: Xinhua

E-commerce has become an indispensable part of the lives of the majority of Chinese people. For people living in Taxkorgan, China's westernmost county on the Pamir Plateau, whose living standards have long been impeded by its challenging geography, diverse and reasonably priced commodities are now just a click away.