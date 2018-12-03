One man’s dream of a delivery station on the Pamir Plateau lives

An express van loaded with online shopping goods drives along the 314 National Road which goes from Kashgar to Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County in Xinjiang. Photo: Xinhua
Li Yue talks to a customer on the phone on his way to make a delivery. Photo: XinhuaE-commerce has become an indispensable part of the lives of the majority of Chinese people. For people living in Taxkorgan, China's westernmost county on the Pamir Plateau, whose living standards have long been impeded by its challenging geography, diverse and reasonably priced commodities are now just a click away.
Just like any other youth who aspires to change the world, Li Yue volunteered to venture into an unprecedented enterprise - starting an express delivery station in Taxkorgan, China's westernmost county on the Pamir Plateau.
He soon discovered that it was quite a world of change.
Taxkorgan, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, has a long history as a trade depot on the ancient Silk Road
. The old caravan passage, however, is now less traveled and left beleaguered by glaciers and snow-capped mountains. The absence of express delivery only adds to the embarrassment of the former trade stop in the e-commerce era.
People's living standards in Taxkorgan have long been impeded by its challenging geography. Over the past decades, everyday necessities were subject to high prices and lack of choice, and there was no tap water or electricity for a long time.
Li's ambition was to make a difference, but his original excitement took a head-on blow as soon as he arrived. The headaches and upset stomach he suffered from the 4,000-meter altitude made it difficult for him to work.
"Apparently, it's not easy to be a 'Visitor on the Icy Mountain,'" Li joked, referring to a hit Chinese movie that depicts a story of border defense and a romance that took place near Taxkorgan.
What bothered Li most was the fact that a trying mountain road was the only access to the county. No airlines, no trains and no highway.
Li decided to be more than a bystander. "Taxkorgan is largely populated by people of the Tajik ethnicity, whose lives are passionate but beset by inconveniences," he said. "And I'd like to help them out."
"Inefficient as it might be, the only method to bring cargo from Kashgar, a city 300 kilometers from Taxkorgan, was by pickup truck," Li said. "Freight trucks are simply too large and dangerous for the zigzags on the plateau."
Rural communities in Taxkorgan are loosely scattered among mountaintops and valleys, and between them are 1,500-meter drops. Li's door-to-door service had to cover 41,000 people scattered across an area one and half times the size of Beijing.
"Although we wanted to help the locals, I knew that opening an express delivery business here was not economically sensible," said Tan Wanbin, Li's superior in charge of business in Kashgar.
To Tan's surprise, two months after Li's watch began, some 1,000 orders had been made and delivered to his station. Parcels ranging from sleeping masks to recently assembled smartphones were shipped through the mountainous trail.
"I noticed that home appliances have gotten popular since a lot of farmers and herdsmen have moved into new homes," Li said.
Thanks to local authorities' strengthened efforts to alleviate poverty, over 1,500 poverty-stricken households in Taxkorgan have resettled in new homes, and more than 3,000 have been provided job opportunities.
"For people living on the Pamir Plateau, diverse and reasonably priced commodities are now only one click away," said Li, revealing a sense of pride.
E-commerce has become an indispensable part of the lives of many Chinese. With 569 million online shoppers, China saw its online retail sales shoot up to $594 billion in the first half of 2018.
"We provide the same services here as coastal regions get, such as returning and exchanging products," Li said.
"It is now a world of difference from what I saw before," said Ning Yingjie, who came to Taxkorgan in 1985. Ning was among the first group of incoming adventurers following the implementation of reform and opening-up policies.
"To fetch water in winter, we had to make it through one-meter-high snowdrifts on the grassland," Ning said. "And the local roads used to be too narrow to allow two vehicles to pass."
The roads in Taxkorgan are now being upgraded again, and Ning has opened a well-equipped hotel in Taxkorgan, receiving cross-border businessmen, construction workers from eastern regions of China, and tourists who crave the raw beauty and fresh air of the plateau.
Li said he saw a business opportunity in the revitalization of the small mountainous county, and his express delivery station now has many regular customers, with several hundred orders a month.
"The express station I started on the Pamirs is a small one," Li said. "But it will help Taxkorgan connect with the wider world."Newspaper headline: The Silk Road Express